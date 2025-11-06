Registrar snaps up CMC Medical Devices to expand global compliance offering

Registrar Corp., a unit of Paine Schwartz Partners, acquired Spanish medical device consulting services provider CMC Medical Devices, expanding the U.S.-based compliance specialist's global reach.

The goal of a combined Registrar and CMC Medical will be focused on providing services to aid medical device regulation and in vitro diagnostic regulation companies in bringing new products to market, the company said in a Nov. 5 release.

Registrar expects the acquisition to allow it to reach more than 75% of the global medical device market.

“Together, we offer medical device manufacturers a single partner to navigate complex regulations and access the U.S., EU, and other key global markets—so they can focus on innovation rather than compliance,” Raj Shah, Registrar CEO, said in the release.

Financial details and other aspects of the sale, such as its likely closing date, weren’t disclosed.

“Joining Registrar Corp. enables us to deliver even greater value to our clients,” Manuel Mateos, CMC Medical’s chief executive, said in the release. “Our shared mission is to help manufacturers reach patients faster with trusted, region-specific compliance support.”

CMC currently boasts medical device clients in more than 70 countries. In addition to serving medical devices, Registrar's reach across 190 countries also covers consulting in other industries including food and beverage, cosmetics and over-the-counter drugs.

The deal for CMC comes just a week after Swiss CDMO Lonza shelled out an undisclosed sum to acquire French rapid microbiology testing firm Redberry SAS in a move to strengthen and speed up quality control testing.

That deal was part of the pharma industry’s growing demand for faster product releases without compromising safety or regulatory standards, the company said.