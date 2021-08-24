Rare disease data-focused AllStripes raises $50M to enhance medical record mining

With the goal of launching 100 new digital research programs across different rare diseases, AllStripes has secured $50 million to intensify its efforts at collating medical records and searching them for insights that could aid in drug development.

Formerly known as RDMD, AllStripes uses its dedicated platform to collect real-world data and medical histories from people with rare diseases such as Batten disease, Hunter syndrome, sickle cell anemia and more. The company then uses the de-identified records to help improve the design of clinical trials and quality of life measurements.

Its series B round was led by previous investor Lux Capital with additional backing from Jazz Venture Partners, Spark Capital, Medidata Solutions, McKesson Ventures and Maveron plus angel investors including Komodo Health CEO Arif Nathoo, M.D., and Leila Zegna, director of the Kabuki Syndrome Foundation.

RELATED: Rare disease, health record-focused RDMD raises $3M

Currently, AllStripes partners with more than 30 patient advocacy organizations to support research into 40 different conditions by collecting data from more than 3,000 users to date.

The company has also worked with drug developers such as Novartis, HemoShear Therapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies and UCB Biopharma as well as the University of Pennsylvania.

“There are more than 7,000 rare diseases, and only 5% have treatments. By working with AllStripes, we hope to improve the number of treatments available by accelerating research for rare diseases,” said Professor James Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., director of Penn’s gene therapy program and orphan disease center, which have collaborated with the company on the inherited disorders Lesch-Nyhan disease and Crigler Najjar syndrome type 1.

With the latest injection of funding, AllStripes hopes to expand its global operations while further developing its research platform and offerings to life sciences companies.

“Beginning research on a rare condition can feel like being dropped into a new world without a map, and we are on a mission to change that with data,” said AllStripes co-founder and CEO Nancy Yu.

“AllStripes has a successful track record of bringing together patient organizations, families, experts and life science partners to advance research,” Lux Capital partner and AllStripes board member Adam Goulburn said in a statement.

“If we are going to improve rare disease treatments, these groups must work together,” Goulburn said. “If the past year showed us anything, it is that patients want a voice when it comes to their health, and their engagement with research is invaluable.”