MedTech

Quest Diagnostics teams up with Google Cloud for gen AI customer service

By Conor Hale Mar 18, 2025 2:00pm
Quest Diagnostics Google Cloud diagnostic tests Artificial Intelligence

Quest Diagnostics announced it is teaming up with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence programs that can personally respond to patients, providers and other customers.

That includes generative AI applications that could “connect employees and customers with enterprise-wide knowledge,” the clinical testing giant said in a statement, in addition to helping patients receive insights from their own lab results.

“Data management has gone through significant generational changes in recent years and is only accelerating today with generative AI,” said Mark Clare, chief data officer at Quest, which cited the collection of more than 80 billion data points from over 200 million test orders in 2024. 

That information will be fed into Google Cloud’s HIPAA-compliant infrastructure and managed by Quest's privacy controls. “Quest's relationship with Google will enable Quest to capitalize on the rapidly changing technology landscape to evolve customer insights in a responsible, trusted and secure manner,” Clare said.

Related

Quest Diagnostics to claim Fresenius Medical Care’s kidney dialysis testing portfolio

Quest has already worked to deploy a hybrid cloud strategy that includes AI and automation approaches in microbiology and cytology testing as well as specimen processing and customer service, the company said.

Last year, Quest also inked a multilayered deal with PathAI—acquiring a selection of assets for $100 million in cash, while licensing out others—to establish its own digital R&D solutions center in support of its AmeriPath and Dermpath Diagnostics pathology businesses.

Quest Diagnostics Google Cloud diagnostic tests Artificial Intelligence generative AI AI and Machine Learning Diagnostics MedTech