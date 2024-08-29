Qiagen, AstraZeneca expand companion diagnostic partnership to chronic diseases beyond cancer

Qiagen and AstraZeneca are expanding their diagnostics partnership, with plans to explore the use of genomic profiling in chronic diseases beyond cancer.

The long-time collaborators, which previously worked together to identify patients with specific lung tumors susceptible to targeted treatments, will now develop new genotyping assays based on Qiagen’s QIAstat‑Dx multiplex PCR system.

Their goal is to offer a quick companion diagnostic that could be turned around while a patient is undergoing a routine exam—and, ultimately, quickly connect them with an AstraZeneca targeted therapy, including drugs being evaluated in clinical trials.

Qiagen said that would be a first for its QIAstat-Dx testing platform in chronic diseases outside of oncology. The cartridge-based laboratory system aims to detect multiple molecular biomarkers using a single test, with results available in about one hour.

Through its other testing platforms, Qiagen has been working to develop DNA-based companion diagnostics in chronic diseases through collaborations with the likes of Helix and Neuron23.

That includes a variety of DNA sequencing tests spanning neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, auto-immune and inflammatory conditions, in the case of Helix, as well as a companion diagnostic for a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment from Neuron23.