Predicta links with Spanish university to offer diagnostic for blood cancers

Predicta Biosciences, a precision oncology specialist, is teaming with the Clínica Universidad de Navarra’s CIMA Lab Diagnostics clinic to offer an assay focused on blood cancers.

The partnership combines Predicta’s GenoPredicta assay with CIMA’s flow cytometry capabilities. Flow cytometry can analyze the physical and chemical characteristics of cells or particles as they flow in a fluid stream and allows clinicians to rapidly count, examine, and sort thousands of individual cells per second.

The process is essential for making differential diagnosis, prognostic classification, and monitoring minimal residual disease across multiple blood cancers, the company said in a June 10 press release.

Financial terms of the collaboration weren’t disclosed.

“The GenoPredicta assay is the optimal solution for a missing element in our quest for innovation and improved diagnosis and monitoring of patients with blood cancer,” Dr. Bruno Paiva, head of the CIMA LAB Diagnostics Flow Cytometry Unit, said in a statement. “With this partnership, not only can we detect and quantify rare tumor clones, but also characterize their genome at the single-cell level.”

The assay will initially be available in Spain and other European Union countries, the company said. An update on the platform is scheduled to be presented by Dr. Paiva later this week at the European Hematology Association meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

In April, Harbinger Health hauled in $100 million in funding and unveiled its Resolve platform, which uses a suite of liquid biopsy tests, alongside accompanying software programs, to analyze collected blood samples in search of the earliest signs of cancer.