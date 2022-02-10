Philips rolls out blood flow measuring software to its Lumify handheld ultrasound

Philips has upgraded its smartphone-controlled handheld ultrasound system, adding pulse wave doppler support to help clinicians examine real-time blood flow across a range of diagnostic applications.

The company’s portable Lumify probes plug into a smartphone or tablet to conduct exams of the lungs, heart, abdomen and bones. The addition of pulse wave doppler scans, which send out short bursts of ultrasound to observe the velocity of blood flow, aims to quantify that measure to spot vascular diseases and cardiac conditions at the point-of-care as well as potential issues in urology, obstetrics and gynecology.

Philips has also added enhanced obstetric measurements to the Lumify system to aid in early assessments of gestational age and the identification of high-risk pregnancies. Pulse wave doppler measurements have been rolled out to Lumify’s Android app, with availability on iPhones and iPads scheduled for the future, Philips said in a statement.

Pulse wave doppler ultrasound provides more information on top of 2D and color flow imaging to help clinicians to assess hemodynamic patterns and differentiate between arteries and veins.

Lumify's smartphone-controlled probe. (Philips)

Meanwhile, the Lumify system also connects with advanced analysis software and reporting tools as well as tele-ultrasound capabilities for live communication support with remote specialists during exams.

Philips software also provides B-line quantification tools, automatically highlighting the long, white bands within an ultrasound image that resemble the beam of a flashlight, which can be a sign of pneumonia or lung tissue injuries often seen in patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

Early in the pandemic, Philips received 510(k) clearances from the FDA for several of its portable and point-of-care ultrasound systems for use against the coronavirus, with many handheld components made to be easily disinfected after use.

The agency said that prioritizing cardiac ultrasound exams within an emergency department, intensive care unit or specially designated ward can help reduce the risks of transmitting the virus to other locations within a hospital. The May 2020 clearance covered the company’s Lumify, EPIQ, Affiniti, CX50 and Sparq diagnostic ultrasounds, as well as its QLAB Advanced Quantification Software.