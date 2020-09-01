Philips relaunches its Azurion image-guided therapy platform, with automated 3D scanning

SmartCT's vascular analysis system, not yet cleared in the U.S., can isolate a blood vessel of interest and highlight the path for an inserted catheter from different viewing angles. (Image: Royal Philips)

Philips has launched the new version of its Azurion image-guided therapy platform, integrating multiple systems and tools for several minimally invasive procedures into a single footprint.

The platform links different imaging, blood flow, patient monitoring and informatics applications through a single touchscreen within the procedure room, and provides bedside control of the patient’s movable table and gantry.

“This next-generation Azurion makes routine cardiovascular procedures more efficient and supports the development of new minimally-invasive techniques to treat complex diseases such as stroke, lung cancer and spine disorders,” said Ronald Tabaksblat, general manager within Philips’ image-guided therapy systems business. 

First introduced three years ago, the Azurion platform has since been used in over 2 million procedures worldwide, according to the company.

The touchscreen system also supports Philips’ new 3D imaging solution, dubbed SmartCT, which provides clinicians with step-by-step guidance for acquiring manipulable, three-dimensional images similar to a CT scan from an X-ray machine using rotational angiography.

The program also supports cone-beam CT scans for imaging soft tissue and other applications, while managing contrast injections as well.

Meanwhile, a vascular analysis system can isolate a blood vessel of interest, highlighting the path for an inserted catheter from different viewing angles for a range of neurology, oncology and cardiovascular procedures. 

The SmartCT platform has not yet been cleared by the FDA and is not available in the U.S.

digital imaging medical device Philips

