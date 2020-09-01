Philips relaunches its Azurion image-guided therapy platform, with automated 3D scanning

Philips has launched the new version of its Azurion image-guided therapy platform, integrating multiple systems and tools for several minimally invasive procedures into a single footprint.

The platform links different imaging, blood flow, patient monitoring and informatics applications through a single touchscreen within the procedure room, and provides bedside control of the patient’s movable table and gantry.

“This next-generation Azurion makes routine cardiovascular procedures more efficient and supports the development of new minimally-invasive techniques to treat complex diseases such as stroke, lung cancer and spine disorders,” said Ronald Tabaksblat, general manager within Philips’ image-guided therapy systems business.

Fierce Biotech Webinar Overcoming Scalability Challenges with Autologous Therapies Catalent presents a clinical-to-commercial perspective on autologous therapies. Join experts Prof. Gerhard Bauer and Catalent’s Dr. James Crutchley as they discuss challenges and an innovative methodology to commercially scale autologous therapies. Save Your Spot

First introduced three years ago, the Azurion platform has since been used in over 2 million procedures worldwide, according to the company.

RELATED: Philips deploys hospital monitor kits to ramp up ICU capacity against COVID-19

The touchscreen system also supports Philips’ new 3D imaging solution, dubbed SmartCT, which provides clinicians with step-by-step guidance for acquiring manipulable, three-dimensional images similar to a CT scan from an X-ray machine using rotational angiography.

The program also supports cone-beam CT scans for imaging soft tissue and other applications, while managing contrast injections as well.

RELATED: Philips to drop its home appliances unit in healthcare pursuit, plus a new head of connected care

Meanwhile, a vascular analysis system can isolate a blood vessel of interest, highlighting the path for an inserted catheter from different viewing angles for a range of neurology, oncology and cardiovascular procedures.

The SmartCT platform has not yet been cleared by the FDA and is not available in the U.S.