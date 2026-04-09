MedTech

Philips recalls Trilogy Evo ventilator software, warns of ‘under-delivery’ of therapy

By Joseph Keenan Apr 9, 2026 8:53am
Philips FDA voluntary recall ventilator

Philips has issued a voluntary recall of software for its Trilogy Evo ventilator series and a warning to patients not to use non-pneumatic nebulizers with the devices, as they may not deliver the needed therapy.

The recall was issued March 2 and posted on the FDA’s website April 2, and has been classified as a Class I recall—the regulatory agency’s most serious classification.

The action covers all Trilogy Evo, Trilogy Evo O2, Trilogy Evo Universal, and Trilogy EV300 devices.

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“Using non-pneumatic nebulizers with Trilogy Evo Platform ventilators may result in a discrepancy between the set tidal volume and the tidal volume received by the patient,” the company said in the posting. “This can lead to under-delivery of therapy to the patient.”

The recall affects more than 113,700 devices distributed globally. Back in 2024, Philips sent a product notice related to an obstruction alarm compliance failure and that a software update to correct the problem was pending.

The company recalled more than 5.5 million ventilators, CPAP and BiPAP machines in 2021. In late 2023, the FDA issued a safety communication warning users of DreamStation 2 devices that overheating may occur, potentially leading to fire, smoke, burns and more.

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