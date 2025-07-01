Philips, Medtronic re-up patient monitoring partnership

Medtronic and Philips have re-upped their long-running partnership focused on bundling vital sign sensors together with patient monitoring equipment.

The two medtechs said the collaboration extends their work together in this area over the past three decades, by adding a new multi-year strategic pact to offer a combined system for healthcare providers.

Currently, Philips' monitors incorporate Medtronic brands including its Nellcor pulse oximetry, Microstream capnography and BIS brain monitoring sensors.

The latest agreement will see Philips throw in supplies such as electrocardiogram and non-invasive blood pressure equipment, as well as battery packs and joint training programs.

“We’re proud to strengthen our collaboration with Medtronic, a partner that shares our commitment to expanding access to safe, reliable patient care,” said Sachin Chaudhari, VP and general manager for clinical applications and devices under Philips’ hospital patient monitoring business.

“By providing a comprehensive monitoring solution that is validated throughout all stages, we’re supporting clinicians’ heavy workloads and complex patient cases by providing tools that can help address the daily challenges care teams face,” Chaudhari said in a statement.

Philips and Medtronic also joined hands late last year to help raise awareness around access to stroke therapy, and are pushing for a global network of neurovascular care centers that can offer everything from early diagnosis to rehabilitation.

The two companies also joined the World Stroke Organization’s Advocacy Coalition and hosted an event last October at the World Stroke Congress in Abu Dhabi.