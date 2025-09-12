Philips, Masimo re-up patient monitoring partnership with broader AI, commercial focus

Philips and Masimo are renewing their yearslong collaboration in patient monitoring with what they describe as an expanded focus on developing next-generation vital sign readers, plus a plan to work together on co-developing and promoting artificial-intelligence-powered solutions.

That includes equipping Philips’ bedside monitors with internal Masimo hardware to connect with the latter’s Radius PPG wireless, wearable sensors. The companies will also continue to link Masimo’s pulse oximetry data and other devices with Philips’ centralized workstations.

“We are excited to continue to partner with Philips to bring Masimo’s newest innovations in wearables and artificial intelligence to Philips’ platforms,” Masimo CEO Katie Szyman said in a statement. “Expanding our strong, long-standing partnership with Philips allows us to build on our shared legacies of innovation and helps ensure that Masimo’s best-in-class technologies reach even more patients.”

Current Masimo monitors available on Philips systems also include sensors for continuously tracking hemoglobin counts, brain function and carbon dioxide exhalation, as well as its advanced O3 regional oximetry, which was cleared by the FDA in August. The two companies said that as part of their re-upped partnership, Philips would now work to sell more of these devices across new market segments.

“Our priority is helping clinicians deliver the best possible care to their patients, and that means staying ahead of the curve,” said Julia Strandberg, Philips’ business leader for connected care. “This partnership allows us to respond quickly to evolving clinical needs and market trends, integrating proven technologies into solutions that are easy to use, reliable, and scalable.”

Philips and Masimo previously added on to their alliance in 2023 with the goal of integrating Masimo’s W1 smartwatch into Philips patient monitoring platforms even after a patient has been discharged from a hospital.