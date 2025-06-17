Philips launches new point-of-care ultrasound system for critical care

Philips is rolling out what it describes as a next-generation point-of-care ultrasound system designed specifically for critical care environments such as emergency rooms, intensive care units and trauma wards.

The cart-based Flash 5100 POC system includes artificial-intelligence-powered automation software as well as a large touch screen, which the company said can enable rapid, on-demand scanning in high-pressure situations.

“It’s built to empower health systems to act faster and treat smarter—delivering critical information to clinicians and non-traditional ultrasound users in the most time-sensitive and demanding environments,” Jeff Cohen, global leader of Philips’ ultrasound business, said in a statement.

“Designed for speed, mobility and precision, it empowers clinicians to make confident, real-time decisions in the most urgent settings—at the bedside, in the ICU, the emergency department, or the OR,” Cohen added.

The scanner also connects with Philips’ tele-ultrasound platform, dubbed Collaboration Live, which allows for screen-sharing and guidance from remote specialists.

In addition, the company said the Flash 5100 POC can integrate with its other point-of-care ultrasound imagers such as the hand-held Lumify probes and the recently launched Compact 5000 Series multispecialty systems.