Philips claims AI coronary imaging developer SpectraWAVE

Philips has claimed the cardiac artificial intelligence developer SpectraWAVE in a bid to expand the capabilities of its real-time imaging platform with rapid scans of the heart’s arteries.

“We are doubling down on image-guided therapy and expanding our portfolio in the coronary intervention segment with the addition of SpectraWAVE’s AI-powered innovations in high-definition intravascular imaging and angio-based physiological assessment, enabling us to deliver better care for more people,” Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said in a statement.

In late October, SpectraWAVE secured an FDA clearance for its AI-powered, pressure-wire-free angiogram software dubbed X1-FFR. The program provides clinicians with real-time readouts of the flow of blood through the coronaries and automatically highlights and follows the targeted vessel from the X-ray feed to aid clinicians in finding the right spots for stent placements and other interventions.

The Massachusetts-based company, which counts about 70 employees, also markets the HyperVue catheter-based imaging system. That tech combines optical coherence tomography and near-infrared spectroscopy to visualize calcium and plaque buildups from within the arteries themselves. HyperVue scored its own 510(k) clearances in 2023.

“Philips shares our deep conviction that the convergence of intravascular imaging, coronary physiology and AI can fundamentally improve how every patient with coronary disease is treated,” SpectraWAVE CEO Eman Namati said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to integrate and scale HyperVue and X1-FFR into the world’s leading image-guided therapy ecosystem, expanding choice for clinicians and supporting more consistent, high-quality care for the millions of patients who depend on coronary intervention each year.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Philips said it aims to integrate SpectraWAVE’s portfolio with its Eagle Eye Platinum and IntraSight tech for intravascular ultrasound as well as its overarching Azurion image-guided intervention system for the cath lab.

Philips also said X1-FFR will complement its OmniWire iFR hardware for measuring coronary blood pressure by adding a tool to provide guidance in cases where guidewires can’t reach or can’t be used.

“The acquisition of SpectraWAVE’s next-generation technologies for coronary intravascular imaging and physiological assessment mark a significant step in expanding our portfolio with breakthrough, AI-powered technologies that help clinicians decide, guide, treat and confirm treatment in one setting,” said Philips image-guided therapy business leader, Bert van Meurs.

SpectraWAVE previously raised $50 million in September 2024 through a series B round led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation and joined by S3 Ventures, Lumira Ventures, SV Health Investors, Deerfield Management, NovaVenture and Heartwork Capital, among others.