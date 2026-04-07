Owlet CEO exits suddenly, co-founder returns to the nest

Owlet is quickly rearranging its nest as Jonathan Harris has resigned, effective immediately, as president and CEO of the pediatric device company.

In a swift turn of events, Kurt Workman, Owlet’s executive chairman and co-founder, has returned as president and CEO. While stepping down as executive chair, he will remain as a director.

No reason was given in the April 6 release for why Jonathan Harris resigned, and the company did not include a quote from him explaining the change.

The company also reaffirmed its financial guidance, saying it expects to be at the high end of its first-quarter 2026 revenue guidance range. Its first-quarter financial results are slated for release in early May.

Owlet shares rose more than 7% in after-hours trading on April 6 following the news.

“My return as CEO is a commitment to the mission I started in a garage 12 years ago,” said Workman in a statement.

“My goal is to make Owlet the standard for at-home pediatric health, and I’m ready to get back to work with this incredible team, our amazing partners and the parents around the world that put their faith and trust in the Owlet brand.”

In 2023, Owlet secured FDA clearance for its Dream Sock baby monitoring system, which alerts parents and caregivers if a child’s vital signs fall outside healthy ranges.

The clearance, however, was not straightforward, as the vital signs feature had previously drawn scrutiny from the FDA.