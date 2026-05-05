Olympus, EndoRobotics in distribution pact for robot-assisted endoscopic tech

Olympus has inked a collaboration deal for the global distribution of robot-assisted technologies produced by South Korea’s EndoRobotics with a focus on endoscopic procedures.

The agreement is designed to leverage Olympus’ global commercial reach with EndoRobotics’ development strengths to advance new endotherapeutic offerings, the two said in a May 4 press release.

Although financial and other terms weren’t disclosed, both companies said additional details about availability and regional product launches will be shared in the future.

The initial geographic aim of the partnership will be on the U.S. as part of an effort to expand the adoption of advanced endoscopic procedures, including endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD).

“This collaboration supports our strategy to broaden adoption of advanced treatment options such as ESD,” Mike Callaghan, the general manager of Endotherapy at Olympus, said in a statement. “By offering robot-assisted technologies, we aim to help clinicians perform these complex therapeutic procedures with greater confidence and efficiency, while maintaining a strong focus on patient safety and optimizing outcomes.”

Tokyo-based Olympus has said one of its goals is to expand patient access to endoscopic procedures for the treatment of early-stage cancers and precancerous lesions of the gastrointestinal tract.

In October 2025, Olympus linked with U.S.-based W.L. Gore for the international rights to distribute the Gore Viabil endoscopic placement tool. The device is an alternative that relieves symptoms often associated with biliary narrowing or blockage of bile ducts, and also allows for accurate positioning.

That same year, Olympus launched an AI application for spotting polyps during a colonoscopy and formed a GI robotics startup with Revival Healthcare to develop a minimally invasive, endoluminal platform that navigates the GI tract, similar to an endoscope.