Novo Nordisk pens long-acting GLP-1 implant tech deal with Vivani Medical

As Novo Nordisk looks for new ways to broaden its semaglutide GLP-1 franchise, the Danish drugmaker has signed a new deal with Californian medtech Vivani Medical to help.

Novo is well known for its semaglutide meds Wegovy and Ozempic for weight management and Type 2 diabetes, respectively. To keep its edge, Novo has, over the years, tested various dosage levels and administration approaches to help bolster its market share.

But increasing pressure from Eli Lilly and its growing franchise of rival drugs in the form of Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo is making Novo push further on in the innovation front.

As part of that push, Novo will now work with Vivani Medical on NPM-139, a miniature, ultra long-acting semaglutide implant that will be tested for chronic weight management.

This device, which is made using Vivani’s NanoPortal platform technology, has “no exclusivity provisions” for Novo, the pair said in a statement.

Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D., Vivani President and CEO, said in the release that the idea of the implant is to “address a growing segment of patients who would prefer a convenient once- or twice-yearly treatment option and the peace of mind that treatment could be stopped at any time if that became necessary.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

Vivani is set to kick off a phase 1 test in the coming weeks for a first-in-human study looking at the NPM-139 semaglutide implant with Wegovy injections as an active comparator, according to the release.