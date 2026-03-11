Newly minted MiniMed nets EU approval for 780G pump and Abbott's Instinct CGM

On the heels of its debut as a public company, Medtronic’s former diabetes division MiniMed has claimed a European approval to connect its mainstay insulin pump with an exclusive continuous glucose monitor made by Abbott.

The MiniMed 780G and Abbott’s Instinct wearable CGM together obtained stateside approval from the FDA last September alongside a U.S. green light for the insulin pump’s use in Type 2 diabetes.

In Europe, the 780G pump can be used by people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, ages 2 and up, including during pregnancy. The new CE mark adds a third compatible sensor with the 15-day Instinct, built on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre technology. It joins Medtronic’s previously available Guardian 4 and Simplera Sync CGMs, with their seven-day wear times.

“By offering more sensor flexibility within a fully integrated system—backed by the proven clinical outcomes of our MiniMed 780G system—we’re helping lighten the burden of daily management and giving individuals the freedom to choose what works best for them,” MiniMed CEO Que Dallara said in a statement.

The company said it plans to present the full system this week in Barcelona, Spain, at the annual International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes, or ATTD, with a commercial launch on the continent slated for the summer.

It also noted a CE mark approval of the Instinct Go sensor with the new MiniMed Go connected insulin pen system for people taking multiple daily injections, with a similarly scheduled European rollout. In the U.S., MiniMed Go combines the InPen smart insulin pen with the Instinct sensor.

MiniMed closed its Nasdaq IPO earlier this week, bringing in about $538 million in net proceeds, the company said. After planning to price its stock between $25 and $28 per share, it ultimately sold 28 million shares at $20 each, with parent company Medtronic retaining about 90% ownership.

“Today is a defining moment for MiniMed as we begin operating as a standalone, public company,” said Dallara, who was previously president of Medtronic's diabetes unit. “Now, with a singular focus and renewed purpose, we're poised to build on that legacy to shape the future of diabetes care as the only company that commercializes a fully integrated insulin delivery system with connected devices designed to work seamlessly together.”