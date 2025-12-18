Moon Surgical enters new phase, updating robots with AI connectivity

Moon Surgical has entered a new phase. The company rolled out Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity across its installed base of Maestro surgical robots, enabling what it describes as edge-to-cloud data capture and a new layer of artificial intelligence-powered insights.

The approach, which received FDA clearance earlier this year, employs Nvidia's Holoscan and IGX platforms to record procedures in the operating room and then transmit them to the cloud for deeper analyses. The system also allows healthcare providers to manage scheduling and optimize procedure workflows across multiple sites.

“Connectivity isn't just a technical upgrade; it's a strategic enabler that amplifies Maestro's unique, future-proof ambient sensing and AI-native edge,” Moon Surgical CEO Anne Osdoit said in a statement. “It transforms Maestro from a surgical tool into the digital backbone of the surgical center, enabling further efficiencies driven by continuous learning, predictive coordination, and hosting the open infrastructure needed for intelligent, connected operating environments.”

Additional features include automations of system setups, as well as case reporting and billing, the company said.

Maestro previously claimed a green light from the FDA in 2024 to operate as a robotic surgical assistant by providing two arms capable of holding minimally invasive instruments and cameras in place during a procedure. The appendages can be manipulated by hand and paired with nearly any off-the-shelf laparoscopic tool.

In addition to the data connectivity, the former Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 winner also received go-aheads from the FDA this year for its AI-powered ScoPilot program, including a predetermined change control plan that will allow the company to deploy faster software updates in the future. ScoPilot works in real time to optimize the surgeon's camera placement during a keyhole procedure and allows it to automatically follow an instrument tip hands-free as they operate.

According to Moon, Maestro has been used to treat over 1,100 patients to date in the U.S. and Europe, across bariatric, gynecologic, urologic and general soft-tissue surgeries.