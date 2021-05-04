MindMaze inks deals to bring game-based brain repair software to Europe, South America, Middle East

What’s better than one new partnership expanding the global reach of MindMaze’s neurotherapeutic platform? Simple: Four new partnerships expanding the global reach of MindMaze’s neurotherapeutic platform.

The Swiss company has joined forces with new partners in Europe, South America and the Middle East, all with a goal of bringing its neurorehabilitation and neurorestoration software to even more patients around the globe.

MindMaze’s new European partners are Guttmann Barcelona’s Brain Health and Neurorehabilitation Institute and Swiss Rehabilitation, an outpatient rehab facility specializing in brain injury recovery. In South America, MindMaze has linked with Surgicorp, which develops medical equipment for use in Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. And in Saudi Arabia, it will partner with Alkholi Medical, which imports new technologies and operates medical centers throughout the country.

Through the partnerships, each of those four organizations will be able to offer MindMaze’s range of neurotherapeutics to their respective patient populations.

At the core of the portfolio is MindMotion PRO, which has been cleared by the FDA and received a CE mark for neurorehabilitation. The platform includes 17 games that promote upper-limb exercises to rebuild strength and movement in patients being treated for conditions like stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

The software connects to a camera to track motion and is powered by artificial intelligence to measure movement and analyze progress.

MindMaze has also developed an at-home version of this software, MindMotion GO, which connects to an app so that physical therapists can continue to monitor their patients’ progress from afar. Last September, MindMaze and Mount Sinai Health System partnered to launch an at-home tele-neurorehabilitation program for stroke patients centering on the use of MindMotion GO.

For neurorestoration, the company has created another series of digital games that help patients recover motor skills and cognitive function.

With MindPod Dolphin, which has been tested in patients at risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, an anti-gravity vest makes the arm feel weightless, allowing patients to focus on retraining fine motor controls. TOAP Run, meanwhile, was developed to help Parkinson’s patients make faster and bigger movements as they guide an animated mouse down a fast-moving track.