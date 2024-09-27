Mendaera grabs $73M for handheld, needle-based robotics system

Mendaera has raised $73 million in venture capital funding to continue the development of its handheld robotics platform for needle-based, percutaneous procedures—spanning biopsy, vascular access, pain management and more.

It’s those types of commonplace procedures, the Silicon Valley-based startup said, that are facing a particular crunch amid shortages of trained healthcare providers and ever-increasing demand. One of Mendaera’s goals is to bring the benefits of robotics to less involved but still complicated procedures—and expanding its use outside of major interventions.

“Traditional surgical robots have established footing in the operating room,” Mendaera founder and CEO Josh DeFonzo said in a statement. “But robotics and AI have evolved to a point where we can deliver broader benefits across all parts of the healthcare system and enable higher standards of care for more patients.”

Mendaera’s approach aims to combine real-time imaging with robotic guidance. Late last year, the company announced a commercial team-up with the handheld ultrasound maker Butterfly Network, to access its semiconductor-based sensor technology.

The company’s series B round was led by Threshold Ventures, and included backing from Lux Capital, PFM Health Sciences and the robotic surgery maven Frederic Moll, founder of Intuitive Surgical and Auris Health.

“We believe that our technology will allow healthcare systems and providers to provision medical procedures at scale—enhancing patient experience, increasing access to high-quality care, reducing overall cost, and improving healthcare provider satisfaction,” added DeFonzo, who previously worked as a chief operating officer at Auris.

The proceeds will also help develop the company’s connectivity capabilities. Earlier this year, Mendaera acquired the virtual OR assets from Avail Medsystems—the COVID-era darling that aimed to provide remote surgical consults in an age of social distancing.

Avail abruptly ceased operations in late 2023; Mendaera said its ownership of the telepresence platform would help the company accelerate the development and adoption of its robotics hardware in the future.