Medtronic thwarts cyberattack on its IT systems in wake of data breach at Stryker

Medtronic, the largest medical device maker in the world, said it contained a cyberattack on its corporate IT systems and that the breach didn’t impact any of its products or patients.

The attack is the second in as many months on a medical device maker after Stryker suffered a global cyberattack in early March from the pro-Iran group Hawala Hack in response to the U.S. and Israeli military strikes on the country.

That incident left Stryker scrambling for weeks and wiped data from employee electronic devices. The company also reported that some surgeries had to be temporarily postponed due to delivery delays.

Related Stryker continues to bring hacked systems back online after patients delay surgeries

The attack on Medtronic last week was reported by the company Monday. In its statement, the company said it keeps the networks that support IT, products and manufacturing and distribution operations separate. Hospital customer networks remain separate from the company’s IZT networks and are secured and managed by customers’ IT teams, it added.

“Upon identifying this unauthorized access, we immediately took steps to contain the incident, activated our incident response protocols and engaged leading cybersecurity experts to support our investigation and remediation actions,” the company said in a statement. “We are working to identify any personal information that may have been accessed and will provide notifications and support services as needed.”

The company doesn’t expect to take a hit from the attack on its business or financial results, and continues to look for any personal information that may have been compromised.

The Stryker hackers claimed to have erased some 200,000 systems while stealing 50 terabytes of data.