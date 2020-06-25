Medtronic's brain-reading stimulator nets FDA approval

Medtronic headquarters
The Percept PC DBS system with its BrainSense technology will first be used at the Mayo Clinic. (Medtronic)

The FDA has approved Medtronic’s latest deep-brain stimulation implant, featuring the ability to read, capture and transmit a patient’s brain signals during therapy.

This would allow for more personalized treatments for patients with Parkinson’s disease, tremors, epilepsy, dystonia or obsessive-compulsive disorder by correlating readings with patient-recorded actions and symptoms, as well as medication intake, and then tailoring their neurostimulation accordingly, the company said. A customized Samsung mobile device also allows patients to manage their own therapy.

“For the first time, this technology gives clinicians feedback directly from the DBS patient’s brain,” said Mike Daly, vice president and general manager of Medtronic’s brain modulation business. “With such data-driven, patient-specific insights, we believe it can change the standard of care.”

Sponsored by Clinical Ink

White Paper: Keep Your GI Trials Moving During COVID-19

Clinical Ink’s intimate knowledge of and experience with GI trials enables a better deployment experience and improved trial conduct. Learn how our GI-specific data capture solutions can support virtual and hybrid trials during COVID-19.

RELATED: Medtronic begins European launch of brain signal-recording neurostimulator for Parkinson's disease

The Percept PC DBS system with its BrainSense technology will first be used at the Mayo Clinic. Shaped like a small pacemaker, the main device is placed under the skin of the chest, with small electrical leads connected to different regions of the brain.

RELATED: Medtronic launches brain-stim programmer on a Samsung phone

The system is also compatible with full-body MRI scans and carries an improved battery life compared to the company’s older Activa PC neurostimulator with a smaller design.

In January, Medtronic received a CE mark for the Percept system with plans to begin implantations in Western Europe.

Read more on
medical device deep-brain stimulation regulatory Parkinson's disease Medtronic Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Suggested Articles

Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio debuts new brand
Biotech

Bristol Myers says Celgene buyout could boost sales to $20B

Thanks to Celgene, Bristol Myers' thinks its late-stage pipeline will rake in $20 billion in yearly sales starting in 2025, up from $15 billion.

by Amirah Al Idrus
test tubes
MedTech

LabCorp launches COVID-19 test to track neutralizing antibodies

LabCorp is launching a new test for COVID-19 antibodies, specifically targeting those used by the immune system to inhibit the novel coronavirus.

by Conor Hale
Pediatric cancer
Research

Turning 'cold' tumors responsive to immunotherapies

Two separate research teams have discovered proteins that can be targeted to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy in animal models.

by Angus Liu