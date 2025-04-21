Medtronic nets FDA approval to pair Simplera Sync CGM with MiniMed 780G

Medtronic has secured a green light from the FDA to connect its latest automated insulin pump with its newest continuous glucose monitor, following a similar approval for the pairing in Europe early last year.

The company’s Simplera Sync sensor is described as a disposable, all-in-one wearable CGM system that largely requires no fingersticks or overtape.

Following a U.S. commercial rollout slated for this fall, it will be able to link with Medtronic’s MiniMed 780G insulin pump. Currently, people with diabetes can use the MiniMed 780G with the company’s Guardian 4 sensor.

The MiniMed 780G—which claimed its FDA approval in April 2023—adjusts insulin delivery levels every five minutes based on blood sugar readings, and includes meal detection features that can up its dosage as needed.

Meanwhile, the Simplera Sync system is designed to be half the size of the company’s previous sensors and inserted under the skin in less than 10 seconds. The device is similar to its predecessor, the Simplera CGM, which separately received an FDA approval last August to serve as part of Medtronic’s multiple daily injection system, along with the company’s smart insulin pen.

At that time, Medtronic also announced a global partnership with Abbott, where Abbott would supply an integrated CGM based on its FreeStyle Libre platforms that will work exclusively with Medtronic’s insulin dosing systems.