Medtronic extends and expands long-term partnership with GE HealthCare

Medtronic and GE HealthCare inked a multiyear deal to expand their more than three-decade- long partnership that aims to boost clinical and technology innovation.

GE HealthCare is looking to adopt Medtronic’s next-generation technologies into its patient care platforms, including expanding its offering into wireless wearable solutions and anesthesia airway visualization, they said in a March 3 press release.

Financial details of the collaboration weren’t disclosed.

“Expanding access to our combined technologies and commercial solutions allows hospitals to streamline their operations, reduce inefficiencies, and ultimately empower clinicians to focus on what matters most: their patients,” Kate Benedict, president of Medtronic’s acute care and monitoring business, said in a statement.

As part of the collaboration, Medtronic will integrate its technology (Nellcor pulse oximetry, Microstream capnography, Invos regional oximetry and BIS brain monitoring) into GE HealthCare’s monitoring platforms.

Medtronic and GE HealthCare also committed to expanding the adoption and use of Nellcor and BIS across multiple platforms for improved patient care.

In late February, Medtronic announced it was looking to raise $784 million in a public offering of its MiniMed diabetes division.

The spinout was announced last year, is part of Medtronic’s move to simplify its portfolio and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.