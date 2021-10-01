Medtronic expands minimally invasive spine surgery portfolio with 3 additions

Medtronic unveiled three additions to its minimally invasive spine surgery portfolio, including simplified surgical access hardware, expandable titanium interbody implants and a bone graft delivery system.

The latest offerings are focused on transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion or TLIF procedures. They are joining the medtech giant’s suite of navigation, artificial intelligence and robotics tools, as well as its lines of spinal implants and biologics.

TLIF operations are used to treat conditions such as herniated discs or fractured vertebrae. They involve removing a disc from the lower spine and joining two vertebrae together using screws or rods. The addition of a spacer implant and placement of a bone substitute helps the bones of the spine fuse together as they heal.

The new additions help create a complete, minimally invasive solution for TLIF procedures, of which about 200,000 are performed in the U.S. each year, Medtronic said in a statement. The minimally invasive route requires smaller incisions than open surgeries do, and it provides less disruption to the surrounding muscles and tissue.

The Space-D Access System provides an all-in-one device for guiding implants through the incision and compressing the interbody grafts one they have been placed. The device is compatible with Medtronic’s minimally invasive screw system, CD Horizon Solera Voyager.

Meanwhile, the Catalyft PL and PL40 mark the first releases in the company’s new expandable titanium interbody implant system. The tools are designed with beveled tips for easier insertion and simplified bone graft delivery in minimally invasive spaces. They also integrate with the StealthStation navigation platform, offering the ability to view the implants in both collapsed and expanded positions before implantation.

Finally, the Accelerate Graft Delivery System, pre-loaded with Grafton demineralized bone matrix fiber, has been shown to work nine times faster than traditional graft delivery methods, according to the company. The system is also used in a range of orthopedic procedures, including elsewhere in the spine, pelvis, foot, ankle and other extremities.