Medtech veteran Matt Adams takes the helm at AI head injury company BrainScope

Matt Adams has become the new chief executive at BrainScope, taking over from Laurie Silver, who becomes the medical technology company’s president.

Adams joins with more than 20 years of medtech experience, having worked for Minnetronix, Rebiotix, River Frost Medical and more, according to the company's Nov. 4 announcement.

Since 2021, BrainScope has marketed an FDA-cleared algorithm for its point-of-care brain-scanning headset that checks for traumatic injuries, hidden bleeds and concussions.

The artificial intelligence-powered tech leverages EEG readings to determine the likelihood of a structural brain injury in patients after a head injury. The idea is that the tech can help reduce the need for CT scans by assessing whether a patient needs one in the first place. The tech isn't intended to be a substitute for a CT scan.

BrainScope is also seeking to broaden its offerings. Last year, it announced the “successful completion” of a proof-of-concept phase test for a brain activity-based biomarker set to predict the onset of Alzheimer’s disease at its earliest stage.

Back in June, the company also launched its next-gen deep learning platform to help better detect and predict certain brain diseases and conditions.

“I’m honored to join BrainScope at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” Adams said in a statement. “The company has built a rare combination of deep science and practical utility—technology that not only advances understanding but drives meaningful change in care delivery.

“I look forward to building on that foundation to expand our innovation pipeline, broaden our global footprint, and extend BrainScope’s reach across the many areas of brain health where better answers are urgently needed," Adams added.