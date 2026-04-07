Longtime Hologic CEO Steve MacMillan to retire as $18.3B deal closes

Hologic President and CEO Steve MacMillan is stepping down after nearly 13 years, marking the end of an era for the medtech company.

The move comes about six months after the women’s health diagnostics specialist went private in a deal valued at more than $18.3 billion with Blackstone and TPG.

The deal is set to close this week, and with it, Steve MacMillan will retire, making way for new leadership.

Hologic said in an April 6 statement that the next leader is expected to be announced when the transaction closes.

“Hologic’s board of directors, and all the Company’s stakeholders, owe a debt of gratitude to Steve, one of the most respected leaders in the medical technology industry,” said Amy Wendell, Hologic’s lead independent director, in a release.

“He forged a dramatic turnaround shortly after joining the Company, led us through years of consistent growth, drove our unprecedented response to the COVID pandemic, and is guiding us through a successful go-private transaction.”

When the deal is completed, Hologic’s common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq. Its headquarters will remain in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and the company will continue to operate under the Hologic name and brand.

Included in the deal as a “significant minority” investor is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, along with an affiliate of GIC.