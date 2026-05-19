Lauxera Capital Partners raises a hefty €520M for health, medtech companies

Lauxera Capital Partners has nearly doubled the size of its first funding drive with a €520 million ($605 million) raise for health and medical technology companies.

Known as Lauxera Growth II, this latest tranche of cash will be funneled into 12 to 15 companies, the firm said in a May 19 release, made up of around €20 to €50 million investment packets each.

This effort will be “focused on U.S. and global market expansion,” the firm added, as it targets the “underserved growth-equity gap in the European healthcare innovation ecosystem.”

The company, with dual bases in Paris, France, and San Francisco in the U.S., works with commercial-stage healthtech sub-sectors, including medical devices, pharma and medtech services, digital health, healthcare data and software, as well as life science tools and diagnostics.

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The group's first Growth fund, announced back in 2021, raised €260 million. Lauxera currently manages more than $1 billion in assets with 13 portfolio companies.

"Despite policy and macro undercurrents, the U.S. remains unequivocally the most attractive market for scaling European Healthtech companies,” according to Alex Slack, Founding Partner at Lauxera.

“We find that EU Healthtech innovations benefit from superior engineering, data-backing and cost of ownership. Lauxera helps founders and management teams exploit these advantages, adding strategic and commercial know-how, to drive value in the US."