LabCorp to roll out Resolution Bio's lung cancer liquid biopsy test

Under a partnership inked earlier this year, the clinical testing giant LabCorp will now begin rolling out a blood test for lung cancer developed by Resolution Bioscience.

The Resolution ctDx Lung liquid biopsy test searches the bloodstream for pieces of genetic material released by non-small cell lung cancer tumors, for mutations that can be linked to different targeted treatments.

The next-generation sequencing test, covered by Medicare, is currently being studied in an ongoing trial of more than 1,000 people with stage II, III, or IV NSCLC, to assign each person the appropriate course of therapy. According to the companies, 97% of patients have so far shown a positive clinical response.

“This commercial partnership with LabCorp is an important step in our quest to enable broad access to our lung cancer test and improve clinical outcomes for more people battling NSCLC,” Resolution CEO Mark Li said.

After collecting samples through LabCorp’s patient service centers, the test will be performed within Resolution’s certified laboratory as a lab-developed test.

Last year, a separate, retrospective study conducted by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute compared the company’s assay to Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy test, and found that Resolution’s was able to detect a greater number of actionable gene fusion mutations in NSCLC tumors.