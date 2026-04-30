Labcorp raises full-year guidance, boosted by diagnostics, lab services

Labcorp is raising its 2026 guidance, buoyed by demand across its diagnostics and central laboratory businesses.

Sales for the first quarter totaled $3.54 billion, up 5.8% year over year. Growth was driven largely by the company’s Diagnostics segment, which rose 5% to $2.76 billion, while Biopharma Laboratory Services increased 8.2% to $780.6 million. Growth in the latter was primarily driven by central laboratory services within the segment, the company said.

Labcorp now expects full-year 2026 revenue of $14.65 billion to $14.80 billion, up from its prior forecast of $14.61 billion to $14.79 billion.

“Labcorp delivered another quarter of strong results, with robust growth and double-digit adjusted EPS growth driven by continued momentum across our Diagnostics and central laboratory businesses,” Chairman and CEO Adam Schechter said in the April 30 earnings release.

“Driven by continued progress across our strategic priorities, we are raising our full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $18.03 at the midpoint of the range, an increase of $0.13.”

Analysts at Evercore ISI said Labcorp posted a solid first quarter, with revenue largely in line with expectations and earnings per share coming in above estimates, alongside an increase to its 2026 guidance.