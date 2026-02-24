Labcorp, PathAI expand partnership to offer AI tech for digital pathology diagnostics

Labcorp expanded its partnership with PathAI to offer its FDA-cleared digital pathology platform at the life science giant’s U.S. network of anatomical pathology labs and participating hospitals.

Dubbed AISight Dx, the cloud-based technology provides full digital workflows for case management that integrate artificial-intelligence-powered image analysis, secure storage and system connectivity for faster and easier turnarounds, the company said in a Feb. 23 press release. Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

The expansion builds on Labcorp's previous strategic investment in Boston-based PathAI that focused on advancements including AI-driven clinical trial support and validation of novel AI-pathology solutions.

“PathAI's technology allows us to scale digital pathology nationwide and integrate AI insights into routine care—delivering faster, more consistent results for patients and providers,” Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., Labcorp’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

The expansion of AISight Dx across Labcorp's network will bring high-quality, efficient digital pathology to a national scale, added Andy Beck, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of PathAI.

The two first got together in 2019 to use PathAI’s algorithms to identify disease-specific biomarkers and the biomarker-positive patients who will respond best to certain treatments to improve clinical trials managed by Labcorp’s drug development arm.

That same year, Labcorp was part of a series C funding round that pumped $165 million into what was then a five-year-old startup. Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck’s Global Health Innovation Fund also were investors in that round.