JPM25: Regeneron, Illumina and more back Truveta for 10M genome sequencing project

Illumina and Regeneron are taking stakes in the health data company Truveta to help fund research that may dwarf the efforts of the NIH’s All of Us million-person program and other massive DNA sequencing projects.

The companies—supported by more than a dozen major health systems—aim to collect genetic data from consenting volunteers numbering in the tens of millions, by analyzing the leftover specimens taken from routine lab tests.

The goal is to build the most diverse database possible, with Truveta serving as home to a catalog of genotypes and phenotypes linked to de-identified medical records. In addition, the project may generate enough data to support the training of large-language models, the company said during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

“Nations have spent decades and billions of dollars to try and uncover the mysteries of biology to advance healthcare,“ Truveta co-founder and CEO Terry Myerson said in a statement. “Just like volunteering to be an organ donor on your driver’s license is a simple act of service with a profound impact, the Truveta Genome Project enables each of us to anonymously contribute to dramatically accelerate progress in discovering the science of humanity, improving the health of our families and communities, and lowering the cost of care.”

“Discoveries from smaller datasets before today’s AI have led to important new approaches to help prevent heart disease and restore hearing in children with certain forms of congenital deafness—it is so exciting to envision where a complete representative genomic dataset will guide us,” Myerson added.

To kick off the project, Regeneron made an upfront strategic investment of $119.5 million into Truveta, while Illumina chipped in $20 million as part of a series C financing. They’re joining previous backer Microsoft, which will be providing its Azure cloud computing infrastructure to the project. The Regeneron Genetics Center, meanwhile, has signed up to sequence the exomes of the first 10 million volunteers, and will have exclusive rights to access the de-identified EHR data provided by the study participants.

“With nearly three million exomes sequenced at RGC to date, Regeneron scientists have already identified dozens of genetic-based drug targets for a wide range of conditions—including chronic liver disease, obesity, cancer and neurodegenerative conditions—that have led to multiple clinical-stage treatments,” said RGC head Aris Baras. “As we continue to scale our genomics initiatives, we seek more targets and medicines, while expanding the potential impact of our research to optimize clinical trials and personalize healthcare delivery.”

“Big Data—combined with human ingenuity—is the key to driving next-generation scientific advancements,” added George Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron. “By combining Regeneron’s expertise in genetics and drug development with Truveta's extensive phenotypic data and collaboration of leading U.S. health systems, we hope to create the ‘Big Data’ that will empower the next generation of drug discovery, as well as enable new approaches to healthcare analytics and healthcare management.”

According to Truveta, 17 health systems have also made investments in the company—that, all told, and with Regeneron and Illumina’s coin, amount to about $320 million. Advocate Health, CommonSpirit Health, Henry Ford Health, Northwell Health, Providence and Trinity Health have all agreed to contribute samples to the research.

“Improving our understanding of the genome can transform healthcare by unlocking both the causes and cures of diseases—and we’re now helping build the world’s largest anonymized genetic database to deliver on that promise,” said Advocate Health Eugene Woods. “With this research into how genetic factors affect our health, based on tens of millions of records and harnessing the power of AI, we can then deliver tailored treatments based on patients’ unique genetic makeup.”

“And because this dataset is drawn from the most diverse spectrum of volunteers, the resulting medical breakthroughs will have the power to benefit everyone,” Woods said.

Truveta launched in 2020, and has already collaborated with 30 health systems to collect de-identified electronic health records from more than 120 million patients.