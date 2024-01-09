JPM24’s Medtech Tidbits: Acquisitions, approvals, analysis and more

We’ve compiled the biggest medtech news coming from the 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, from in and around San Francisco and all points beyond.

Boston Scientific looks to compete with Medtronic in yet another category, as it enters the sacral neuromodulation space with a $3.7 billion acquisition deal for the medtech giant’s rival Axonics and its portfolio of implants for urinary and fecal incontinence. Boston Scientific described the market as an “underpenetrated opportunity” that is expected to double in size to $1.6 billion by 2028. Axonics, set to become a wholly owned subsidiary by the end of June, saw its annual sales grow 34% in 2023 to more than $366 million. Boston Scientific also aims to battle Medtronic in pulsed field ablation: Medtronic claimed the first FDA approval for the next-gen atrial fibrillation procedure in December, while Boston Scientific has launched a pivotal trial of its Farapulse hardware as a first-line treatment—and said that it expects its own U.S. green light in the first quarter of this year. Read the full story on the Axonics acquisition here.

After scoring an FDA nod last spring allowing its continuous glucose monitors to be integrated into automated insulin delivery systems, Abbott has selected the first in the U.S. to be paired up with its FreeStyle Libre wearable blood sugar tracker. The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM will now be compatible with Tandem Diabetes Care’s t:slim X2 insulin pump and Control-IQ algorithm. Though this marks the first stateside AID partnership for the FreeStyle Libre, Abbott isn’t the first CGM maker to team up with Tandem. Last month, the t:slim X2 became the first automated pump to pair with Dexcom’s G7 sensor. Read the full story here.

Dexcom has posted its first billion-dollar quarter, following the international rollout of the next generation of its diabetes sensor and a dramatic expansion in U.S. insurance reimbursements for continuous glucose monitors. An early peek at its 2023 revenue report showed a 26% increase in fourth-quarter sales to $1.03 billion—a feat the company said it expects to repeat going forward, with projections of more than $4 billion in revenue for 2024. That will be driven by the continued growth of the G7 sensor, as well as the impending launch of Stelo, a more health-focused tracker sold as a consumer device and aimed at people with Type 2 diabetes who are not taking insulin. Read the full story here.

Medtronic received European approval to combine its latest automated insulin pump with its newest glucose sensor for the first time. For people with diabetes ages 7 and up, the CE mark covers the MiniMed 780G pump and the new Simplera Sync system, which the medtech giant describes as a disposable, all-in-one blood sugar sensor that takes less than 10 seconds to insert under the skin, while requiring no fingersticks. CEO Geoff Martha said he expects tech-powered diabetes tools—driven by “smart dosing” through automated insulin delivery systems and wearable CGMs—to claim more than half of the market by 2030. Read the full story here.

“In 2019, I spoke here, and I announced our first billion-dollar year. Well, today I'm announcing our first billion-dollar quarter.” — Dexcom President and CEO Kevin Sayer, as the company plots to continue expanding the reach of its CGMs.

GE HealthCare has signed a deal to acquire the AI developer MIM Software, provider of medical imaging analysis programs for radiation oncology, theranostics, molecular radiotherapy and urology. The Ohio-based MIM Software’s portfolio also includes systems for integrating diagnostic images from multiple modalities into treatment plans, automating repetitive manual tasks, and providing assistance in nuclear medicine contouring and dosimetry. The financial terms of the cash deal were not disclosed.

Nvidia’s ambitions in computer-led drug development are coming into focus: A collaboration with Amgen’s deCode will help power its genomics-based foundation models, while programming from Recursion Pharmaceuticals will be added to Nvidia’s BioNeMo generative AI platform. “We think this will become as big and exciting as genomics,” said Recursion CEO Chris Gibson, describing an AI system designed to translate cellular images into research findings on biological processes, which the companies aim to offer up as a service to the wider biopharma industry. Read the full story here.

“We didn't do a bunch of reorganizations just to kick up some dust and drive change. They were very intentional in terms of empowering our operating units, driving capital to the highest-growth markets, changing our incentives and bringing in some new leaders where we really needed it—whether it be a cultural shift at a particular area of the company, or where we needed some domain expertise that we just lacked, like in global operations and supply chain.” — Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha, on last year’s major layoffs and subsequent revenue gains.

The handheld ultrasound developer Butterfly Network has obtained an FDA clearance for its next-generation point-of-care device, the iQ3, marking the third iteration of its semiconductor-based, whole-body imaging probe. The company said it comes equipped with double the data processing speed and faster 3D capabilities, with its commercial launch slated for this quarter. “Over 145,000 customers have since realized the value of our chip-based ultrasound. With iQ3, the revolution takes full charge,” President and CEO Joseph DeVivo said in a statement. “Physicians across disciplines now rank our overall image quality at least equal to traditional piezoelectric-based handhelds, and our new digital capabilities are designed to make ultrasound more accessible and approachable than ever before.”

Veracyte will pick up fellow cancer tester C2i Genomics and its AI-powered, minimal residual disease-focused portfolio through a $95 million deal. The first fruit of the acquisition is set to be an MRD blood test aimed at spotting the remnants of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. From there, Veracyte said it plans to develop new tests for lingering thyroid, prostate, lung and breast tumors. Veracyte also shared preliminary tallies of its full-year 2023 results, including revenue growth of 21% to land between $358 million and $359 million. Test volume, meanwhile, grew by about 24% to hit about 127,000 for the year. Read the full story here.

Embecta has submitted a patch-based, disposable insulin delivery system to the FDA for review, designed specifically for people with Type 2 diabetes. The company, which spun out of BD in 2022, described the wearable as a discreet, automated pump with a 300-unit insulin reservoir. “While 9 out of 10 people with diabetes are living with type 2 diabetes, the majority of the automated insulin delivery solutions currently on the market were designed for people living with type 1 diabetes,” Embecta CMO Henry Anhalt said in a statement, highlighting the need for individualized therapy options. The company also said it plans to develop the pump into a closed-loop version equipped with an insulin-dosing algorithm for a future FDA submission.

Hot on the heels of its AI initiative launched last year, Flagship Pioneering debuted another tech-centric project. The “enabling technologies” program will be dedicated to developing new tools and technologies that can, in turn, be used to develop new therapeutics. It will build upon the Thermo Fisher Scientific partnership Flagship announced last November, and sets the stage for a new collaboration with Samsung C&T. The global subsidiary of the tech giant will provide tools to Flagship’s portfolio companies spanning AI, translational medicine, clinical samples and trials infrastructure—and Samsung will also invest in the Flagship-incubated startups. Read the full story here.