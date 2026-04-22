Johnson & Johnson teams up with Viz.ai on hematoma detection

Johnson & Johnson is working with the artificial intelligence (AI)-based disease detection and care coordination platform Viz.ai to boost its neurovascular offerings.

Under a strategic commercialization collaboration, the pharma and medtech giant will integrate Viz.ai’s Subdural Hemorrhage software solution in its neurovascular products at U.S. hospitals for “automated detection, labeling and quantification of subdural collections,” Viz.ai said in an April 23 statement.

The idea is to help find the right patients more quickly when it comes to suspected chronic subdural hematoma (cSDH), a slow-forming collection of blood in the brain that can occur after minor head trauma.

Late last year, J&J nabbed an FDA approval for its TRUFILL n‑BCA Liquid Embolic System, a new endovascular technology that can help further reduce blood build up alongside standard surgery in cSDH patients.

The pact will seemingly allow J&J’s new system to be used by some of those patients picked up from Viz.ai’s software, potentially leading to greater uptake of the device.

“Chronic subdural hematoma is a growing condition with a novel therapeutic procedure, MMA embolization, that has been proven effective,” said Chris Mansi, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai, said in a statement.

“By collaborating with Johnson & Johnson, we are expanding access to AI-powered detection and coordination tools, including Viz Assist, that may help clinical teams identify patients earlier, align multidisciplinary care, and ultimately support better outcomes for patients undergoing treatment for cSDH,” Mansi added.

This comes one month after Viz.ai launched the first agentic platform for health systems to build and deploy their own customizable care pathways.

The Viz Agent Studio allows systems to create AI pathways within the Viz platform. The tool allows healthcare organizations to translate clinical guidelines into workflows and then deploy them across teams.