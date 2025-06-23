J&J launches daily disposable contact lens for astigmatism, presbyopia

Johnson & Johnson is launching what it describes as the first and only daily disposable, multifocal and toric contact lens for people who have both astigmatism and presbyopia, where near-distance vision can become gradually blurry during middle age.

The company said that people with astigmatism, which includes about half of the population, have traditionally had to start making compromises when presbyopia develops—by either switching away from daily lenses to reusables, or by wearing reading glasses in addition to their contacts.

The Acuvue Oasys Max 1-day lens for astigmatism is now available in the U.S. and Canada, according to J&J Vision, while a non-multifocal version is expected to debut this summer. Both types of lenses are set to reach beyond North America later this year and into next.

“Acuvue is the world’s leading contact lens brand and with these new products, we now have the first and only complete family of daily-disposable contact lenses,” Peter Menziuso, group chairman of J&J Vision, said in a statement.

The lenses carry a series of J&J technologies, including a design that remains stabilized while blinking and a material that helps keep it hydrated for day-long comfort. It also filters out 60% of the blue and violet light associated with device screens.

According to the company, studies of the multifocal astigmatism lenses recorded 92% of wearers reporting full-day comfort, while 95% described clear vision during daily activities and 87% while driving at night.