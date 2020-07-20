JDRF links with IQVIA for Type 1 diabetes diagnostic research partnership

A proper diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes can take years in some cases. Meanwhile, patients may pursue lifestyle changes instead of seeking medical interventions. (Getty Images)

IQVIA is teaming up with JDRF, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, to help build a real-world research platform aimed at making the diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes more accurate and effective.

Currently, among people who develop Type 1 diabetes as an adult, it’s estimated nearly 40% may be first misdiagnosed as having Type 2 or another form of diabetes. 

A proper diagnosis can take years; in the meantime, patients are instructed to pursue lifestyle changes when they may need to seek medical interventions.

Sponsored by Biotech Primer

September 2-3, 2020 Live, Online Course: Biopharma Revenue Forecasting that Drives Decision Making and Investments

Become fluent in the core elements of revenue forecasting including epidemiology, competitive assessments, market share assignment and pricing. Let Biotech Primer's dynamic industry experts teach you how to assess the value of new therapies.

The collaboration plans to use anonymized patient data to support its work, and the diagnostics project will lay down the foundation for later programs such as exploring the impact of diabetes treatments and monitoring devices as well as working to optimize drug development efforts and answer other clinical research questions.

The evidence generated by IQVIA and JDRF will be made available for multiple stakeholders, they said

RELATED: AstraZeneca taps IQVIA to 'warp speed' its U.S. pandemic vaccine research

Earlier this month, JDRF partnered with diabetes devicemaker Tandem Diabetes Care to pursue new Type 1 diabetes treatment education programs focused on promoting the use of insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors and hybrid closed-loop therapies to help improve day-to-day life with the disease.

Read more on
Type 1 diabetes diagnostics real-world data diabetes partnerships IQVIA JDRF

Suggested Articles

Philips building
MedTech

Philips sees sales drop, connected care rise due to COVID-19

Without a doubt, COVID-19 shifted the medtech landscape over the past several months, with Philips’ illustrating the changes in stark relief.

by Conor Hale
AstraZeneca R&D, Boston, USA
Biotech

AstraZeneca's eagerly awaited COVID-19 vaccine passes large test

As Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech have this month been busy releasing early data out of their COVID-19 vaccine programs, AstraZeneca has joined them.

by Ben Adams
Pfizer headquarters logo sign
Biotech

Pfizer reports strong T-cell response to COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech have shared phase 1/2 data suggesting their COVID-19 vaccine triggers stronger CD8 T-cell responses than Moderna’s rival asset.

by Nick Paul Taylor