Insulet hires Convatec, Eli Lilly alum as new R&D chief

Omnipod maker Insulet has hired Divakar Ramakrishnan, Ph.D., as its new Chief Research and Development Officer.

In a post on Insulet’s LinkedIn page, the diabetes device maker said Ramakrishnan will “lead our best-in-class R&D organization, focused on strengthening Insulet’s capabilities to deliver innovation that reaches even more customers around the world.”

Ramakrishnan brings more than 20 years of experience from the life sciences industry, including most recently a six-year stint at medtech Convatec. Previously, he also served six years at Eli Lilly and, before that, a one-year stint at Moderna.

In his own LinkedIn post announcing the move, Ramakrishnan said of his new appointment: “What drew me to Insulet is the strength of its product portfolio and innovation pipeline, and the enormous opportunity ahead. I look forward to working with #TeamInsulet to continue investing in and strengthening our best-in-class R&D efforts to accelerate innovation for patients around the world.



“Throughout my career, I have been driven by a passion for combining science, engineering, digital technologies and manufacturing excellence to improve patient outcomes. I’ve had the privilege of leading innovation, quality, and operations teams across global medical device and manufacturing organizations and I look forward to bringing that experience and passion to Insulet.”

Insulet markets the Omnipod franchise, a diabetes device that provides continuous insulin delivery through a wearable, tubeless, insulin pump called a Pod, removing the need for multiple daily injections.

The product can connect to a patient’s phone via an app so insulin levels can be monitored.

Related Insulet issues voluntary correction for Omnipod devices in leaky insulin fault



Insulet has had a bumpy 2026, however, and this appointment comes a month after the medtech sent out a voluntary medical device correction notice for a series of its Omnipod devices amid a manufacturing fault that could lead to insulin leaking and not being fully delivered.

This notice was for specific lots of Omnipod 5, Omnipod DASH, and Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing at the time, Insulet said it “expects to incur up to $50 million of costs associated with this correction in 2026.”