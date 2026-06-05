Insulet debuts latest enhancements to popular Omnipod insulin delivery system

Insulet, the diabetes device maker, debuted upgrades to its popular Omnipod 5 tubeless automated insulin delivery system.

The new features include algorithm enhancements that follow FDA 510(k) clearance received in December. The Omnipod 5 system is also now compatible in the U.S. with Abbott’s Libre 3 Plus sensor, the company said in a June 3 press release.

The algorithm upgrade is the most significant of its kind since the system first launched in 2022, the company said, adding that it provides additional automation and system performance as well as a new 100 mg/dL target glucose option.

The enhanced Omnipod 5 algorithm also helps users stay in automated mode with fewer interruptions, even during prolonged high glucose events.

“These enhancements deliver what users tell us matters most—smarter automation, more personalization, better control and expanded choice,” Eric Benjamin, Insulet’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “By offering a lower target glucose option and expanding sensor compatibility, we’re helping people spend less time making decisions about diabetes and more time feeling confident, supported and in control.”

The company said it expects to begin rolling out the enhancements internationally later this year. More information about the link between Omnipod 5 and Abbott’s Libre sensor will be released during the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions, taking place in New Orleans through this weekend.

The Omnipod product line hauled in about $2.7 billion in revenue in 2025 for Insulet, with U.S. sales of the line accounting for $1.9 billion.