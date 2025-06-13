Inside Fierce Medtech's Fierce 15

Every year, the Fierce Medtech team highlights 15 standout companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation in medical technology. From reinventing diagnostics and surgical tools to advancing AI and biological research, this year’s Fierce 15 is full of startups rethinking what care should look like—and improving on what came before.

In this episode of "The Top Line," Medtech Senior Editor Conor Hale breaks down the themes and standout trends from this year’s list, offering a closer look at the ideas and technologies reshaping the healthcare landscape.

