Inogen snags BD diabetes VP for CMO to help expand line of home oxygen devices

With a new CEO in place and its revenues on the rebound after a tumultuous 2020, Inogen is looking to make its product line of at-home and portable oxygen concentrators bigger and better than ever.

The next step? Hiring a chief medical officer with decades of experience at medtech and life sciences heavyweights like BD, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi.

That’s what Inogen has found in Stanislav Glezer, M.D., who will join the company as CMO June 21. He’ll head up the devicemaker’s medical affairs, clinical research and regulatory branches throughout its efforts to both expand its product line and broaden its current foothold in the oxygen device market.

Inogen currently offers five separate systems: three portable concentrators and one for at-home use plus the Tidal Assist Ventilator, which connects to oxygen tanks and concentrators to increase oxygen flow.

In his new role, Glezer will focus largely on improving those systems and leading the development of new ones by launching and overseeing clinical studies, he said in a statement.

“I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Inogen’s planned growth as we continue to seek ways to design patient-centric outcomes studies to improve access to our best-in-class product offerings, enable prescribers to better serve their patients and enhance our market position and value for our stockholders,” he added.

Glezer comes to Inogen directly from BD, where he’d served as vice president of global medical affairs in the medical device giant’s diabetes care business since 2018. At the beginning of this year, he also became the worldwide VP of the diabetes segment’s business development activities.

Before joining BD, in 2017, Glezer took on a one-year stint as chief medical officer of Adocia, a biotech developing drugs to treat diabetes and other metabolic diseases.

Prior to that, he racked up about two decades of experience in pharma. That began in the mid-1990s, when he spent two years as a product manager at Teva Pharmaceuticals in Russia, around the time he completed his medical degree at Moscow State University of Medicine and Dentistry.

After that, he moved on to Pharmascience, Technilab Pharma and Berlex Laboratories—now Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals—before settling in at Sanofi for nearly 15 years. There, he served as a VP of medical affairs and of clinical evidence and, in his final role at the Big Pharma, as global head of the development and regulatory process for Sanofi’s Toujeo long-acting insulin.

Shortly after, Glezer served as VP of medical affairs at Novo Nordisk for a year between 2016 and 2017.

Inogen CEO Nabil Shabshab—who took on the top role in February—predicted Glezer’s 25 years across medtech, biotech and pharma will “be a great enabler in building a stronger Inogen and elevating our clinical capabilities overall.”

Shabshab continued, “I believe that expanding our clinical expertise and evidence dossier in respiratory therapy will serve us well in our endeavors to drive our market development efforts to eventually increase the penetration of portable oxygen concentrators in support of our growth strategy as well as help guide our innovation agenda.”