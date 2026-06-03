IMU Biosciences nabs $53M funding round to ‘decode’ the immune system

British medtech startup IMU Biosciences has landed a £40 million ($53 million) series A as it looks to move immune system analysis from analogue to “high definition.”

The London-based company was founded by a team of experimental immunologists and computational biologists from the Francis Crick Institute and King’s College London.

Its core tech uses a blood sample to measure the immune system in high detail, combining high-fidelity multi-omic analysis with machine learning.

IMU says it has “built the world’s largest immune dataset,” according to a release. By using a blood sample, the company asserts it can measure 100 million immune data points, “providing precise actionable insights for patients and healthcare providers.”

The more than $53 million haul will help the company “work to decode the immune system,” and in practical terms, the cash will boost operational expansion as well as IMU's clinical platform and infrastructure development.

The series A was co-led by IQ Capital and Molten Ventures and supported by The British Business Bank and Meltwind, alongside existing investors.

The latest raise comes on top of the $60 million (£45 million) the company has previously ginned up.

“We are delighted to announce IMU’s fundraise, which will allow us to expand our operations and develop our platform whilst continuing to deploy our groundbreaking technology across our clinical programmes as we work to fundamentally change how we understand, diagnose, and treat disease,” said John Baker, Chief Executive Officer of IMU Biosciences, in a statement.