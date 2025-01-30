Imaging AI developer Quibim collects $50M in VC funding for US expansion

The imaging artificial intelligence developer Quibim has raised $50 million in venture capital funding to support its work on MRI, CT and PET processing tools that aim to help spot tumors and other diseases.

Headquartered in Valencia, Spain, Quibim has already collected several regulatory green lights in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe for analyses of the prostate, liver and brain. The company has also inked deals with Philips—toward incorporating its AI models into the medtech’s MRI scanners—as well as with drugmakers Merck KGaA and Novartis to aid in their clinical trials.

Quibim’s series A round was co-led by Asabys Partners and Buenavista, with additional backing from UI Investissements, GoHub Ventures, Amadeus Capital Partners, APEX Ventures, Partech, Adara Ventures, Leadwind, Build Collective and others.

With the proceeds, the company said it aims to increase its stateside presence.

“Quibim’s mission is to turn imaging into a catalyst for precision health, and we are deeply grateful to both our new and current investors for their support,” co-founder and CEO Ángel Alberich-Bayarri said in a statement. “Our global expansion into the U.S. is a critical milestone as we work with pharmaceutical leaders and healthcare providers to unlock the power of imaging to revolutionize diagnostics and improve patient outcomes.”

Quibim’s lead AI program is QP-Prostate, designed to help identify prostate cancer lesions and areas at risk while automatically segmenting the gland and aiding in biopsy planning. It has received a CE mark in Europe, and its lesion detection capability is awaiting an 510(k) clearance at the FDA.

QP-Brain and QP-Liver, meanwhile, aim to quantify early brain atrophy related to neurological disease and diffuse liver fat and iron levels, respectively. The company also offers its QP-Insights cloud-based data management platform.