Illumina teams up with Tempus to expand DNA profiling beyond cancer

Illumina is teaming up with Tempus AI for a project aimed at promoting the use of DNA sequencing tests across all major areas of disease.

The companies said they will work together to train artificial intelligence algorithms on genomic data, while also collecting evidence on the clinical benefits of molecular diagnostics and comprehensive genomic profiling in everyday healthcare.

“In the era of true precision medicine, every patient who is battling complex disease should be routed to the optimal therapy based on molecular insights,” Illumina Chief Commercial Officer Everett Cunningham said in a statement.

“We envision a world where the full range of molecular profiling is available as part of the standard of care—not just in cancer, but in cardiology, neurology, immunology, and every other category of disease,” Cunningham added.

Illumina and Tempus said the new program builds on long-standing partnerships between the two, which has included the development of tools spanning therapy selection, bioinformatics and health economics. The tie-up also comes after Illumina elevated Scott Gottlieb to chair its board of directors; the former FDA commissioner also sits on the board of Tempus.

“By expanding our collaboration with Illumina, we are combining our strengths in technology and data analytics with their strengths in developing new sequencing technologies to drive forward innovation and advance precision medicine,” said Tempus’ Chief Commercial Officer Terron Bruner.