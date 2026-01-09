Illumina hires former NHGRI Director Eric Green as new chief medical officer

Nearly a year after leaving his position as longtime director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), Eric Green, M.D., Ph.D., will now step into the commercial life sciences world as the new chief medical officer of Illumina.

Green, who spent more than 15 years leading the NHGRI before leaving last February ahead of a potential renewal of his directorship, will become the sequencing giant’s new CMO on Feb. 2.

His responsibilities will involve “helping advance the clinical use of genomics, expand access to precision medicine solutions and increase the diversity of genomics data,” according to a Jan. 8 release.

“Eric is a once-in-a-generation leader in genomics whose career has closely tracked the evolution of the field itself,” Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen, Ph.D., said in the release.

“He has spent decades championing the role of genomics in medicine and building trust across the scientific, clinical, and public health communities,” Thaysen added. “Eric's counsel will be invaluable in helping Illumina extend and deepen the medical impact of its innovations for people worldwide.”

Green arrives at a crossroads for Illumina and what the company hopes will be a stronger year than 2025.

The main issue to hit Illumina last year was the export ban for its DNA sequencers to China, which closed its doors to the company last spring in response to the Trump administration expanding its tariffs on products made in the country.

Illumina had been collecting about 7% of its revenue from China—good for about $300 million in 2024 sales. But its revenue in the country had been declining in recent years amid increased competition from China’s BGI Genomics and MGI Tech.

Greater China revenue was just $52 million in the third quarter of 2025, Illumina Chief Financial Officer Ankur Dhingra said on an October investor call.

But in November, China said it would move to ease restrictions on some Illumina products, giving a partial reprieve to the company. Thaysen said at the time that the company “will continue to engage with authorities and stakeholders as we work toward a long-term resolution.”

Illumina is expected to announce its full-year 2025 sales figures early next month.