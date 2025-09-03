Illumina begins rolling out protein prep platform ahead of SomaLogic buy

Illumina has begun rolling out its protein research platform, powered in part by tech from SomaLogic, which the DNA sequencing giant signed up to buy out a few months ago after years of collaborative work.

That $425 million acquisition deal with SomaLogic’s corporate owner Standard BioTools, first announced in June, has yet to be finalized—but that’s not stopping the two companies from moving forward with their proteomics research assays.

Dubbed Illumina Protein Prep, the system was first piloted last year with nearly 40 research teams, before expanding to a limited early access program this past spring. After being used to process tens of thousands of samples, it is now being made available more broadly.

According to Illumina, the platform is capable of measuring up to 9,500 unique human protein targets in a single experiment, when run on its NovaSeq hardware using SomaLogic’s SOMAmer reagents, with the goal of allowing researchers to incorporate proteomics into large-scale genomics studies and projects to uncover new biomarkers.

“NGS-based proteomics provides critical speed, accuracy, reproducibility, and scalability to power large studies and accelerate the drug discovery pipeline for our ecosystem partners in biopharma,” Illumina’s chief technology officer, Steve Barnard, said in a statement.

“Proteomics is essential to advancing our understanding of disease and is a central pillar of multiomics. Illumina Protein Prep will help deliver multiomics at scale to transform biologic discovery,” Barnard added.

Illumina cited the work of Genomics England and its 100,000 Genomes Project, which it said has been using Protein Prep to profile more than 7,800 participants in the study’s rare disease cohort. That included a pilot to increase diagnostic yield, starting with screenings of 500 samples.

“Until now, proteomics has been considered as a standalone research test, and what this study shows is it will have a much bigger clinical impact on both rare and common diseases,” said Matthew Brown, Genomics England’s chief scientific officer.

At the same time, Illumina has been working with U.K. Biobank and biopharma developers to analyze the proteins of another 50,000 samples, including GSK, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis as well as Standard BioTools.

The deal to acquire SomaLogic includes $350 million upfront plus up to $75 million in performance-based milestones and royalties linked to library prep kit sales. Standard BioTools will also retain commercialization rights to some SOMAmer reagents, which can be used in its SomaScan platform as well as in ELISA tests and other research workflows.

SomaLogic counts about 250 worldwide employees and maintains CLIA- and CAP-certified lab space in Boulder, Colorado. Illumina said in its announcement that it expects the business to become profitable in 2027, after the deal closes in the first half of 2026.

Earlier this year, Illumina also raised the curtain on its plans in spatial transcriptomics, with a new multimodal software platform running on its NextSeq and NovaSeq hardware. Called Illumina Connected Multiomics, it will link genomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, epigenetic and single-cell analyses within the same platform.