Home COVID testmaker Cue Health to shut down operations, lay off staff: report

Cue Health is taking last week’s FDA warning letter—and the agency’s public missive urging users to throw its central product in the trash—as its cue to leave the diagnostics business. According to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune, the company will shutter operations at the end of this week, while laying off its remaining staff and leadership.

The portable COVID-19 testmaker reached great heights during the peak of the pandemic, supplying its high-tech screeners to organizations such as the NBA, Major League Baseball and the Department of Defense, while collecting groundbreaking FDA green lights for its palm-sized cartridges and readers that aimed to provide lab-quality PCR results.

Investors were also once enthusiastic, sending the former Fierce 15 winner $100 million in a June 2020 funding round—the same year the company scored a nearly half billion-dollar federal contract to scale up its manufacturing capacity. Not long after, Cue went public through a $200 million IPO and a valuation approaching $3 billion, with the pitch that its coronavirus test was only the first step toward providing a wide range of diagnostics without forcing patients to leave their homes.

However, as the public’s attention turned away from the pandemic, its appetite for testing went with it. Diagnostics manufacturers across the industry have reported massive declines in that area of sales—but for Cue, its COVID test was essentially its only product.

The company’s share price fell steadily as a result, and layoffs followed. Meanwhile its annual revenue dropped from over $480 million in 2022 to about $70 million in 2023.

Earlier this month the FDA handed Cue a warning letter, saying the company made undisclosed changes to the reagents and design of its reader that could affect the accuracy of its over-the-counter COVID test.

After praising the company less than a year ago for kickstarting “a new era of consumer access to diagnostic tests,” the agency ultimately recommended that anyone who still has Cue’s cartridges should dispose of them.

Now, a WARN notice filed by Cue with the state of California said at least 180 employees will be let go. That follows the company cutting about 230 of its staff earlier this month, following a string of layoffs since January 2023.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Cue’s remaining workers were notified Monday that their last day will be May 24, when they will receive their final paycheck covering the compensation they would have received through July.

The company had once counted more than 1,200 global employees in 2022.