Hims & Hers to sell Grail’s Galleri multi-cancer blood test via its digital health platform

Telehealth company Hims & Hers has added Grail’s blood cancer test Galleri to its offerings as the medtech continues to gather up trial data for a potential FDA approval next year.

Galleri works as a simple blood test that can detect a range of cancers and is designed for use in people over the age of 50 years old. The concept is to pick up cancers earlier, potentially before symptoms arise, with annual testing.

If a cancer is found, this increases the likelihood of it being treated earlier and with a higher probability of treatments being curative.

The test is not yet FDA approved—Grail is guiding 2027 as a potential for that—but has been available commercially via several telehealth testing services, including Everlywell.

Now, Hims & Hers will also sell the test.

“This multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test combines Hims & Hers’ scale with Grail’s innovative cancer screening technology to dramatically increase access to proactive care,” Hims & Hers said in a Feb. 4 statement.

Starting today, the company’s customers can add Galleri onto existing Labs plans at “a $250 discount to the Galleri list price,” Hims & Hers said. The current list price for the test is $949.

“We know that cancers found early, before they’ve spread, can potentially have better outcomes than those caught later after the cancer has spread,” Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer at Hims & Hers, said in a release.

“With access to this new, innovative screening technology, we’re empowering customers to tackle health challenges when treatment can be more manageable and more successful.