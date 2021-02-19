Google solidifies Mayo Clinic ties with Rochester office space

Google is solidifying its ties with the Mayo Clinic, opening its first dedicated offices in Minnesota about a block from its downtown Rochester campus to support their cloud-computing focused collaboration.

First launched in September 2019, the decadelong partnership aims to establish Google Cloud as the home for all Mayo Clinic data, alongside plans to develop machine learning models for different diseases, artificial intelligence-powered diagnostics and virtual care platforms.

So far, the two have migrated the health network’s data to Google’s servers and begun work on AI to guide cancer radiotherapy, while also responding to the spread of COVID-19.

“While the pandemic has accelerated usage of many valuable forms of remote collaboration and virtual health services, it has also caused us to truly appreciate in-person experiences and connection,” said Cris Ross, Mayo’s chief information officer.

“We’re excited to have this physical space designed to deepen our bond and facilitate innovation, where Google engineers will work side by side with Mayo Clinic researchers, physicians, information technology staff and data scientists, to apply advanced computing techniques to health care problems,” Ross added.

We are honored to host @Google in our coworking space as their first Minnesota office. Our coworking location in the CMD building was built for innovation and we can think of no better innovative partnership than Google and Mayo Clinic. #rochmn pic.twitter.com/l5hpvpC9Jt — Collider_mn (@collider_mn) February 18, 2021

Google plans to officially open the office space, located at Collider Coworking, later this year pending state and local health guidelines.

“Google putting down roots in Minnesota will provide sustained economic opportunity not only for the Rochester area, but for our entire state,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.