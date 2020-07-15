Glympse Bio secures $46M to boost its injectable diagnostics for NASH, cancer and more

Glympse Bio, developers of an injectable chemical biomarker platform for diagnosing the body’s hidden diseases, has raised $46.7 million in new funding for its efforts.

This includes tests aimed at non-alcoholic steatohepatitis—a serious form of fatty liver disease known as NASH, which can lead to tissue scarring, organ failure and cancer—as well as other targets in oncology and new programs in infectious diseases.

The former Fierce 15 winner’s series B raise was led by Section 32, and brought on new investors including Temasek, DNS Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, Waterman Ventures and Catalio Capital Management. Glympse’s previous backers, including LS Polaris Innovation Fund, ARCH Venture Partners, CRV, GreatPoint Ventures and Gilead Sciences also joined the round.

Last November, the company presented preclinical data of its technology’s uses in NASH, showing it could help detect the disease early, as well as monitor its progression and the effects of drug therapies in animal models.

Glympse’s liver test begins with a mixture of engineered particles that interact with the biological mechanisms of disease as they pass through the body. If certain enzymes and reactions linked to NASH are present, they’ll leave their mark on the injected particles, which will then carry that diagnostic signal out of the body when expelled through the urine.

Last October, Gilead tapped Glympse to help develop a NASH test to complement its therapy programs, which have become a priority alongside its work in other liver diseases such as hepatitis B and C. However, Gilead has seen some setbacks, with selonsertib failing two phase 3 trials in early 2019, as well as a phase 2 study miss testing different combinations of firsocostat, cilofexor and selonsertib last December.

Still, an effective, non-invasive diagnostic for NASH is a lucrative target—as liver biopsies may miss the affected tissue entirely, and the disease is on track to become a leading cause of transplantations in the coming years. Glympse estimates that NASH already affects 16 million people in the U.S. and 100 million people worldwide.

The latest proceeds will support new clinical studies aimed at securing an FDA approval for Glympse’s technology as a medical device, according to president and CEO Caroline Loew.

This will include the sensors’ use in determining trial participants’ stage of disease, and tracking their responses to investigational treatments. Glympse completed first-in-human studies in NASH earlier this year.

“We are paving the way to improve the continuum of care for NASH and build a comprehensive understanding of the disease trajectory that doesn’t currently exist,” said Chief Scientific Officer Wendy Winckler. “This funding enables us to continue the development of our current programs and expand the application of our platform into new therapeutic indications.”