Glooko enters in-patient diabetes care by acquiring Monarch Medical's EndoTool

Glooko is looking to expand its diabetes treatment platforms to the inpatient setting, with a plan to acquire Monarch Medical Technologies and its EndoTool software for managing insulin doses within the hospital.

The companies estimate that 30% to 40% of hospitalized patients require some kind of insulin therapy, not only to maintain their glucose levels but also to avoid serious complications while undergoing other treatments.

The FDA-cleared EndoTool integrates with electronic health records to help clinicians calculate insulin doses in real time during complex situations using a personalized algorithm that also accounts for broader organ function. It also monitors the patient’s responses and provides alerts to care team members.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal step in Glooko’s mission to transform diabetes management in every care setting,” Glooko CEO Mike Alvarez said in a statement.

“We’ve built a strong foundation in the outpatient space—simplifying diabetes management for clinicians through unified device integration, EHR connectivity, and actionable insights,” Alvarez added. “By adding Monarch’s proven inpatient insulin dosing expertise, we’re now uniquely positioned to deliver a truly comprehensive hospital-to-home solution that can improve outcomes, streamline workflows, and enhance patient safety.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Glooko said it plans to continue operating Monarch’s products separately in the near term, before later integrating both systems into a single offering.

“Looking ahead, this platform also creates opportunities to extend our leadership into primary care and advanced glycemic management, enabling us to serve patients and providers across the full continuum of care,” said Alvarez.

Glooko’s tech is currently employed by more than 8,000 clinics worldwide, according to the company, and can aggregate data from over 200 devices including blood glucose meters, insulin pumps and wearable continuous glucose monitors. With the addition of EndoTool, it will be able to support acute hospital care and the patient remotely through their discharge process.

“Effective glycemic management doesn’t begin or end at the hospital doors. It’s a continuous journey,” said Mark Clements, M.D., Ph.D., Glooko’s chief medical and strategy officer. “With new CMS quality measures and HEDIS metrics driving the need for consistent glucose control, connected solutions are no longer optional, they’re essential.”

“By integrating EndoTool with Glooko’s outpatient platform, we believe we will be better able to ensure safer care transitions for people with diabetes, help hospitals meet quality and regulatory requirements, and deliver measurable improvements in patient outcomes across the continuum,” Clements said.

According to Charlotte, North Carolina-based Monarch, EndoTool was first cleared by the FDA in 2006 under its developer MD Scientific. It was later acquired by Hospira, and then Eigen Capital, which founded Monarch in 2012.