Genentech taps Imbio to develop AI programs for scanning lung diseases

lung ct scan
Imbio’s programs take CT scans and visualize lung tissue density, while mapping out the areas that may be trapping air and quantifying measures related to emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (Getty Images)

Genentech has inked a multiyear partnership with Imbio to develop artificial-intelligence-powered imaging diagnostics for lung diseases for use within the Roche division’s clinical trials, as well as more broadly by physicians.

Imbio’s programs take chest CT scans and provide a visual overlay of lung tissue density, map out the areas of the organ that may be trapping air and quantify measures related to emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including in smokers at risk for lung cancer. These programs have been cleared by the FDA and have received CE marks.

The company also uses machine vision algorithms to analyze the texture of the lungs to spot abnormalities and help diagnose interstitial lung diseases and fibrosis. This has received a CE mark, but is for investigational use only in the U.S.

"Imaging biomarkers have the potential to significantly improve patient diagnosis, selection and understanding of response to therapy," said James Sabry, global head of Roche Pharma Partnering. "This collaboration, which combines Imbio's expertise in imaging biomarkers with Genentech's pulmonary disease expertise, has the potential to enhance drug development and deliver more personalized healthcare."

RELATED: GE Healthcare to add startup's CT lung density analysis to its new 'Health Cloud'

The partnership aims to develop a new set of unique pulmonary imaging solutions, while Imbio will continue to work on its own portfolio of AI offerings. Financial considerations were not disclosed.

“This collaboration is a great example of Imbio's strategy to meet the growing interest by medical device and pharmaceutical companies in using imaging biomarkers and imaging AI to facilitate diagnosis of respiratory diseases," CEO David Hannes said.

Early this year, Imbio signed a deal with U.K.-based platform provider Wellbeing Software to deploy its lung density-mapping software to providers in the National Health Service.

Read more on
artificial intelligence diagnostics digital imaging clinical research collaboration chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) pulmonary fibrosis partnerships CT scan lung disease Genentech Roche

Suggested Articles

NIH
Biotech

NIH kicks off phase 3 trial for remdesivir, plasma combo

The NIH is kicking off a global study pitting a combination of Gilead's remdesivir and plasma-based treatments against the antiviral with placebo.

by Amirah Al Idrus
heart model
Biotech

Amgen heart drug hits phase 3 goal—but doesn’t extend lives

Even though Amgen and Cytokinetics' heart drug technically succeeded in a phase 3 study, it did not help patients live longer.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Yomi robotic assist for dental implants
MedTech

Neocis raises $72M for its dental surgery robot

Neocis has raised $72 million in funding to help support its groundbreaking robotic surgery system for use in dental implant procedures.

by Conor Hale